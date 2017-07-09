Firefighters were tackling a large fire at London's Camden Lock Market on Sunday night.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines had been sent to the the scene in north London.

Around 70 firefighters also attended.

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the area © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/bdi5HauCLr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017





People in the area tweeted images as the blaze erupted.

Camden Lock Market is home to over 1,000 shops and stalls, and is popular with tourists.

Footage posted on social media showed firefighters dousing a significant fire.

One witness tweeted: "On a night bus I just passed the start of a big fire in Camden, now at Euston I've seen lots of ambulances head north."

Another said: "Just drove past Camden market and there's a huge fire on top a building, close to the Loch Bridge! Crazy crazy scenes."

A major blaze ravaged the area in 2008, shutting the attraction for several months.

Camden Market, what next for London.😟 pic.twitter.com/9ePOS0Yhk4 — Fight till the end! (@rayray6666) July 9, 2017





Firefighters were shown tackling the blaze from above and appeared to be getting the blaze under control.

Here you can see our brave firefighters tackling #Camdenmarket fire from on high: pic.twitter.com/mIjLfkwhbL — john akritas (@johnakritas) July 9, 2017





- Telegraph UK