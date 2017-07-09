Images have emerged of two venomous predators hiding inside a family's home leaving social media users puzzled as to their whereabouts.

A picture of a living room was posted to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 where followers were encouraged to "spot the snake".

More than 100 comments were made on the post with many taking a guess at where the snakes hide.

Users took to the post with their answers. One said "on the floor next to the dining table?" while another wrote: "Is there 3? 1 on the table, 1 next to the TV unit and 1 in the ceiling."

"Three look like carpet snakes while two look like tree snakes? Possibly 6th snake coming from under lounge next to white thingy," another person wrote.

However one user took the opportunity to hit out at the occupants of the home, saying: "For more of a challenge, spot a cleaning product."

The two snakes can be spotted hiding away in the ceiling.

The two brown tree snakes are found in the top left corner of the frame (pictured - the snakes revealed).

Both appear to be two brown tree snakes who are blamed for killing a large population of native birds in Guam.