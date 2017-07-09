US authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the 11.30pm encounteron Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The children are hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Another woman called and said, "We've been shot. We've been shot. Hurry please," before hanging up the phone.

A nearby resident said there is a fair amount of drug dealing in and around the area.

"There's a lot of drugs in this neighbourhood,'' the resident said, adding the area has changed significantly in the last several years.

No motive for the crime has been revealed.

Police have released few details about the shooting.

-AP