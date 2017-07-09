WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Walter Shaub Jr., outgoing director of the Office of Government Ethics; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee; Ronna Romney McDaniel, head of the Republican National Committee; former CIA Director John Brennan.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; and Cruz.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Haley; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.