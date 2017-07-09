BEIJING (AP) " The hospital treating imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo says American and German specialists have seen Liu and confirmed that he is in the final stages of terminal liver cancer.

China allowed the two doctors to travel to the northeastern city of Shenyang to see its most prominent political prisoner following international criticism of Beijing's handling of Liu's illness and calls for him to be treated abroad.

The First Hospital of China Medical University said in a statement on its website that the two foreign experts on Saturday "fully affirmed" Liu's treatment plan so far, but that Liu's prognosis was grim.

The hospital said the experts were Dr. Markus W. Buchler of Heidelberg University in Germany and Dr. Joseph Herman of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.