TOP STORIES:

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand " The British and Irish Lions have a chance to win a first series against New Zealand in 46 years. However, the All Blacks have never lost consecutive tests to the Lions, and lost only one series out of 12 to the visitors in 113 years. By Steve McMorran. Kickoff is at 0735 GMT.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON " Past champions Venus Williams and Rafael Nadal move into the second week of Wimbledon, but defending champ Andy Murray finds himself in a close match against Fabio Fognini on Centre Court. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

" With:

" TEN--Wimbledon-Venus Williams " At 37, Venus Williams tops one teen, faces a second. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 640 words, photos.

" TEN--Venus Williams-Crash " Police: Williams legally entered intersection before crash. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 410 words, photo, video.

" TEN--Wimbledon-Strawberries " One of the best traditions at Wimbledon is one you can eat. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France " After a stage decided by millimeters and sprinters, it's time to see some significant gaps between the leaders in the Tour de France. The race heads into the mountains this weekend and yellow-jersey holder Chris Froome is looking forward to taking measure of his challengers. By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. SENT: 580 words, photos.

" With:

" CYC--Tour de France-Taste of the Tour-0707 " By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIA GP

SPIELBERG, Austria " Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton feels confident of a repeat pole position after driving the fastest time in the first two practices for the Austrian Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON " Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad make telling contributions with bat and ball to leave England in charge of the first test against South Africa after Day 2. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos.

" With:

" CRI--England-Battling Broad " Broad's cameo at Lord's a reminder of better days with bat. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 440 words, photos.

" CRI--South Africa-Rabada Banned " SA paceman Rabada banned for 2nd test. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SOC--MESSI-TAXES

BARCELONA, Spain " Lionel Messi and his father can avoid prison for tax fraud by paying an extra fine of 252,000 ($287,000), a Spanish court says. SENT: 160 words.

SOC--FIFA-MEXICO COACH BANNED

ZURICH " Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has been effectively banned from the Gold Cup by FIFA for insulting match officials. SENT: 220 words, photos.

GLF--GREENBRIER CLASSIC

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia " Sebastian Munoz shoots a 3-under 67 to lead Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford by three strokes after the second round of The Greenbrier Classic. SENT:

" Also:

" GLF--LPGA Tour " Laura Gonzalez Escallon, Sei Young Kim in front entering second round of Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin. UPCOMING: 450 words by 0200 GMT.

" GLF--Irish Open " Struggling McIlroy misses the cut again. SENT: 360 words.

OTHER STORIES:

" SOC--Obit-Lowery " 6-year-old English soccer mascot dies of cancer. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 260 words, photo.

" OLY--Russian Doping " 10 visually impaired Russian athletes banned for doping. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 270 words.

" RGU--RWC 2023-France " French rugby boss: Macron strong asset in 2023 World Cup bid. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 450 words, photos.

