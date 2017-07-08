Warning: Distressing content.

A North Carolina registered sex offender is accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping and molesting a one-year-old.

25-year-old Alexander Jamond Ezell faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, attempted statutory rape, abduction of a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp tells local media outlets that deputies responded early Wednesday to a home in North Carolina where a child was reported missing.

Tripp says the sex-offender broke through the front door of a home, took the child and then committed a sex crime against the child.

Deputies later found the child in the suspect's home, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Ezell was found hiding in the woods behind his home.

He was jailed under a $505,000 secured bond.

Ezell was convicted in 2009 of sexual battery. The incident happened in 2005 and involved a 5-year-old victim. He was 13 at the time.