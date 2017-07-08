SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) " The parents of a 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on heroin have included a poem in her obituary that she wrote about struggling with addiction.

The obituary for Delaney Farrell was published in The (Sunbury) Daily Item. The Selinsgrove woman died Saturday in the bathroom of a hotel where she worked in Williamsport, where she'd also been staying in a halfway house.

Farrell's poem begins, "Funny, I don't remember no good dope days. I remember walking for miles in a dope fiend haze." It ends: "I remember constantly obsessing over my next score but what I remember most is asking God to save me cuz I don't want to do this no more !!!"

Bridget Farrell says she included the poem because it showed what her daughter was going through.