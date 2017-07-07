A Florida plane crash scene became even more disturbing when an alligator was spotted devouring the victim's body.

The wreckage was discovered on Wednesday night in the Everglades four days after the plane took off on an unauthorised trip from a flight school, according to WPLG.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body in the swamp next to the wreckage. An alligator was wading next to the body that is believed to be of student pilot Mark Ukaere, reports the New York Post.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 152 was found in a swampy area about eleven kilometres west of Homestead.

"A gator appears to be chewing on a body next to the wreckage," WPLG managing editor Peter Burke tweeted.

"I don't want to believe that this thing has happened," roommate Patrick Shedrack said. "I don't want to believe that."

Mr Shedrack said he realised something was wrong when Ukaere left on Saturday from Miami Executive Airport and never made it to church the next day.

"All he does is go to his college, (come) back home (and) on Sundays, church. That's all," Mr Shedrack said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This story was first published in the New York Post.