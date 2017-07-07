ATLANTA (AP) " A federal appeals court has declined to reconsider its own ruling that employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation.

Jameka Evans sued Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, saying she was effectively forced out of her security guard job because she's a lesbian.

In March, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a 1964 civil-rights law doesn't protect against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. The ruling was 2-1, with the majority saying the court was bound by precedent set in 1979. The dissenting judge, however, said a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibiting discrimination because someone doesn't conform to gender stereotypes would apply.

Evans' attorneys had asked the full Atlanta-based court to rehear the case. The court denied the request on Thursday.