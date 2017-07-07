BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Carlos Gardel's fans used to gather at the curb outside his home in the 1930s, hoping to hear one of Argentina's greatest tango singers practice a tune before a show.

Now, they can gather inside to hear him again.

Visitors to the remodeled "Carlos Gardel Museum Home" at his former house in the Argentine capital can see black-and-white images of key moments in the career of the singer who gave tango a huge boost worldwide.

And the voice is on tap as well. Visitors can hear any of his 893 recordings through headphones installed there.

Gardel's cult remains powerful more than eight decades after his death in a 1935 air crash in Colombia at the age of 44.