EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) " Authorities say a Vermont toddler in the custody of the state Department for Children and Families was found unconscious in a pool and later died.

Officials say the child was found at his foster family's East Montpelier home late Wednesday morning. First responders stabilized 2-year-old Alexander James Lowell-Henry before transporting him to a hospital.

Authorities say the child died Wednesday night as he was receiving medical care.

An investigation by state police and DCF is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the home was in East Montpelier, not Montpelier.