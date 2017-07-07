WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Participants in a UNESCO World Heritage conference have put the historic center of Vienna on the U.N. cultural agency's list of sites in danger due to a high-rise construction project there.

The decision was taken Thursday at a conference in Krakow, southern Poland.

The committee said the project for the Vienna Ice-Skating Club_Intercontinental Hotel is against the body's earlier decisions that put a limit on the height of new constructions in the oldest part of the Austrian capital.

It said the project will have a negative effect on the "outstanding universal value" of the site that dates to Celtic times and is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The list of sites in danger draws the international community's attention to conditions that threaten value of unique sites.