NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Retailers and technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Phone companies and real estate stocks were also down early Thursday. L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, slumped 9 percent after reporting weak sales for June.

Bank stocks bucked the downward trend and rose.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,422. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,408.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,110.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37 percent.