LONDON " Maybe Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will get a longer workday in Wimbledon's second round. After playing less than 45 minutes apiece in the first round because their opponents retired with injuries, the past champions return to action. By Howard Fendrich.

" TEN--Wimbledon-The Latest. Real-time updates throughout the day.

" Sidebars on merits.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

TROYES, France " Chris Froome should have little trouble holding onto the yellow jersey in Stage 6 of the Tour de France, a mostly flat 216-kilometer (134-mile) leg. By John Leicester and Andrew Dampf.

CYC--Tour de France-Taste of the Tour " By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON " England's era under Joe Root gets off to a shaky start at Lord's as Vernon Philander takes three wickets for South Africa on Day 1 of the first test.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-TOUR BOYCOTT

BRISBANE, Australia " A development tour of South Africa has become the first casualty of the Australian players' pay dispute with Cricket Australia, and the Ashes series in November is also at risk. By Dennis Passa.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

Only a week ago, it was British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland under pressure, trying to save a series and his team's future. This weekend its New Zealand coach Steve Hansen under pressure, as they have records still to keep alive. By Steve McMorran.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Austria " The Austrian Grand Prix will show if the rift between fiercely competitive multiple world champions Sebastien Vettel and Lewis Hamilton has really been healed, or whether the pressure of race day could bring it back out into the open. By Jerome Pugmire.

SOC--MAN UNITED-LUKAKU

MANCHESTER, England " Manchester United is looking to sign striker Romelu Lukaku after the club agreed on a fee of 75 million pounds ($97 million) with Everton, a person familiar with the deal says. By Rob Harris.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka " Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella score their maiden international centuries to help Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

GLF--IRISH OPEN

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland " The Irish Open gets underway with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Masuyama and Jon Rahm together in the headline group in the first round at Portstewart Golf Club.

ATH--ATHLETISSIMA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland " World record-holder and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk runs his first 400 meters of the European summer season, as the main attraction at the Athletissima in the Diamond League. By Graham Dunbar.

BBO--MLB Capsules " Jay, Happ help Cubs rally for 7-3 win over Tampa Bay.

