The G20 Summit got under way in Hamburg overnight, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers.

While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting comes at a time of major shifts in the global geo-political landscape, with United States President Donald Trump's "America First" policies pushing Europe and China closer together.

Trump was to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin for the first time overnight, an encounter that will have been intensely scrutinised following allegations by US intelligence agencies that Moscow meddled in the US election to help Trump win.

Trump arrived after stopping in Poland, where he told a crowd in Warsaw that western civilisation must stand up to "those who would subvert and destroy it".

- AP