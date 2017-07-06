A barmaid caught having sex with her boyfriend while waiting for a pepperoni pizza in Domino's is hoping to get away with just a "slap on the wrist" when she appears in court.

Daniella Hirst, 28, and Craig Smith, 31, were seen on CCTV bonking against the counter in the fast-food shop in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, the Daily Mail reports.

Hirst from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was interviewed under caution after the footage was shared online.

She was questioned for 90 minutes at Scarborough police station - having turned up with a Domino's pizza box on her dashboard.

Advertisement

Because Miss Hirst's bottom is clearly visible in the video she is said to have outraged public decency which she described as "hardly the crime of the century".

She told The Sun on Sunday: "I'm hoping for a slap on the wrist. I'm gutted it's got this far.

"There's bigger and better things going on in the world to get into trouble for. This was just a bit of fun.

"It's hardly crime of the century. Nobody was there watching.

"Maybe we shouldn't have done it but what's done is done.

"I'll take whatever consequences come my way but I'd be shocked if this went as far as court.

"I don't want to get into trouble."

As Smith is not exposed in the clip he has not been questioned by police.

The CCTV footage shows Smith, a Leeds United supporter, standing near the counter of the fast food joint while Daniella kneels in front of him and performs a sex act.

When the video initially surfaced Miss Hirst said: "If your trying to tell me ya av never got a bit frisky in a random or public place then ya f****** boring haha."