ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " Turkish media reports say police have raided a hotel where a group of human rights activists were meeting and detained all 12 participants.

The Hurriyet newspaper says the raid occurred late Wednesday on Buyukada island, in the Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul.

Hurriyet reported that Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, was among the people detained.

The newspaper says they are being questioned at a local police station. The reason they were detained was not immediately known.

Turkey has launched a massive crackdown since a failed coup a year ago, arresting some 50,000 people and dismissing more than 100,000 from government jobs. The crackdown initially focused on people with suspected ties to the coup attempt, but has been extended to include other government opponents, including activists and politicians.