By Matthew Murphy

What is it about Donald Trump and handshakes?

Poland's First Lady has become a social media sensation after she appeared to leave the US President hanging as he held out his hand to her.

Handshake of the Year 2017:pic.twitter.com/wn5lq32dWx — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 6, 2017





Agata Kornhauser-Duda appeared not to notice Trump's gesture as she bypassed him to shake the hand of his wife, Melania.

While a video being widely circulated on social media cuts off the exchange there, more complete footage of the moment shows Ms Kornhauser-Duda then turning to shake Trump's hand as well.

Advertisement

The Trumps are visiting Poland ahead of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, a crucially important event where Trump is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin face-to-face for the first time.

Trump's history of awkward handshakes





German Chancellor Angela Merkel









Trump refused a request to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand in the Oval Office in March.

Merkel could be heard asking Trump, "would you like a handshake?" However, Trump either didn't hear her or chose to ignore her request.

Trump and Merkel finally got to shake hands overnight, incidentally.

Japanese Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe







After the non-shake, Trump appeared to swing too far in the opposite direction following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump grabbed Abe's hand, moved forward, patted it, and then refused to let go for a gruelling 19 seconds of awkwardness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi



! Modi goes in for the Trump hug pic.twitter.com/CIri99limz — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 26, 2017





The next awkward encounter with a foreign leader was with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi threw Trump off guard when he went for the double-armed hug after their meeting last month.

French President Emmanuel Macron



President Trump and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged a white-knuckled handshake https://t.co/oH7fMcesdO pic.twitter.com/sWvjKl8jXl — CNN International (@cnni) May 26, 2017





By the time Emmanuel Macron met with Trump, the French leader was clearly not going to let his US counterpart emerge the victor from a white-knuckled grip.

In this exchange it was Trump who let go first, with Macron later saying it was "a moment of truth".

"My handshake with him - it wasn't innocent," Macron said.

Neither Poland's First Lady nor her husband, Andrzej Duda, have not commented on their own mildly awkward encounter with Trump.

However judging from social media, they may be the only ones not talking about it.