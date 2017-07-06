Written by: Natalie Wolfe

Anyone who has seen the video would struggle to forget it.

The video in question featured a woman getting ready to jump off a huge cliff in the Spanish island of Mallorca but, at the last minute, she hesitates and quickly tries to back out of jumping by grabbing a male friend's foot to steady herself.

Instead of saving her from falling, he pulls away and she awkwardly loses her footing and falls of the cliff.

× Mary tries to hold on. Photo: YouTube Mary tries to hold on. Photo: YouTube

The video went viral worldwide with most commenters expressing their fear for the woman - the video cut out after the fall - and others condemning the male for not grabbing her.

Advertisement

But finally, the identity of both in the video and whether or not the woman is okay has been revealed.

× Mary awkwardly falls from the cliff. Photo: YouTube Mary awkwardly falls from the cliff. Photo: YouTube

Speaking to UNILAD, the man behind the video Alexander Tikhomirov revealed the woman is a model named Mary Shum.

Good morning)) make-up by @oksanalevkina , hair by bed , mood by @goodstorysurf #MaryShum #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels A post shared by MARY SHUM (@mary_shum_) on Nov 13, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

Ms. Shum, a Russian model with 443,000 followers on Instagram, was married to M Tikhomirov who is also an avid filmmaker. The former couple share a child.

My sun ) #MaryShum A post shared by MARY SHUM (@mary_shum_) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:14am PST

"I filmed this with my friend. The girl who is falling is my ex-wife," Mr. Tikhomirov told the publication.

"Mary fell on a rock first - about three metres down - She didn't break anything, unlike people said, but she did hurt her feet and back."

"We went to the hospital later and she couldn't walk for a few days. But finally everything was good," he added.

Mr Tikhomirov also revealed the man who pulled away is Instagram famous Jay Alvarrez and that his ex-wife holds no grudge against him.

"He removed (his leg) not because he is an a**hole, but because everything happened in one second," he explained.

This isn't the first time Alvarrez has made headlines.

× Jay Alvarrez is the man who pulled away. Picture: Instagram Jay Alvarrez is the man who pulled away. Picture: Instagram

Alvarrez was previously part of social media's "golden couple" when he and model Alexis Ren were in a relationship but, in February the couple announced they were splitting up - and things took a nasty turn very quickly.

The Insta famous couple documented their entire bitter breakup on social media that started with Ren tweeting "That time you confused a lesson for a soulmate".

The feud continued when Ren claimed Alvarrez had broken up with her when their relationship "wasn't good for business anymore" and even commented on the size of his parts.

You can watch the full fall below.

