A US woman has reportedly been detained after her husband and four young children were found stabbed to death in their home in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a neighbour of the family says the woman was depressed about the death of her father and that churchgoers prayed for the woman at mass on Sunday.

Homicide update: 1 adult male & 4 young children are deceased, 1 child transported to hospital with serious injuries. Mom/wife detained. pic.twitter.com/rlVJRJavCQ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017





Police say the children were all under 10 years old, while the neighbour said the eldest of the four children was only seven.

Corporal Michele Pihera said a fifth child, a girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Gwinnett County Police Department received a call at 4.47am local time on Thursday that four people were stabbed in a home inside a trailer park.

The caller has been confirmed to be the mother and reportedly the Spanish language barrier made it hard to understand what she was saying.

Pihera said police were working to determine why the woman would kill her family.

"What her motivations are for committing this horrendous crime, we still don't know," Pihera said. "It's still under investigation."

"She was quickly taken into custody and right now she's at Gwinnett County Police Headquarters being interviewed," she said. "Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime,"

No charges have been announced.

Police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early on Thursday morning in Loganville.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white panelling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 48 kilometres east of Atlanta.

- AP