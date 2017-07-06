NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) " An international group promoting the right to privacy says the Kenyan government is rushing to set up systems to increase cybersecurity but seems to be using the opportunity to increase surveillance as the country prepares for presidential elections next month.

Privacy International said in a report Wednesday the National Intelligence Service has strategic and operational influence on Kenya's cybersecurity program and this is concerning "given how the NIS operates outside of legal frameworks to surveil individuals."

The projects are the Network Early Warning System to help detect cyber threats and the National Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, meant for early detection on threats to government sites. Governments in neighboring Ethiopia and Burundi countries have shut down the use of social media during elections.