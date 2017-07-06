NEW YORK (AP) " U.S. stocks are slipping Wednesday as oil prices turn lower and energy companies fall with them. Auto parts makers and car companies are skidding after O'Reilly Automotive disclosed weak sales in the second quarter. Major indexes are mixed as technology companies, health care firms and banks make small gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,431 as of 11:35 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,467. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,135 as technology companies did better than the rest of the market.

Small-company stocks slumped, and the Russell 2000 index sank 12 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,414. At midday, almost three-quarters of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were falling.

U.S. markets were closed Tuesday.

SIGN ON THE DOTTED LINE: Payment processor Vantiv will buy the U.K.'s Worldpay for about $10 billion. Worldpay allows businesses to accept credit cards and online payments, and it said Tuesday it was talking to Vantiv and JPMorgan about potential deals. It released a statement Wednesday saying the companies agreed on the key terms of an acquisition. Vantiv stock retreated $1.73, or 2.8 percent, to $60.78.

Monogram Residential, which owns and operates luxury apartment communities, climbed after it agreed to be bought by real estate company Greystar and a group of investors. The deal values Monogram at $12 a share, or about $2 billion, and also includes about $1 billion in debt. Monogram stock added $2.16, or 22 percent, to $11.96.

FALSE START: Auto parts maker O'Reilly Automotive said sales at its older locations fell over the last three months because of weak demand and the effects of a mild winter. The company had expected sales to improve in the second quarter, and Wall Street analysts had forecast growth as well. O'Reilly stock lost $45.18, or 20.5 percent, to $175.23 and is down 37 percent this year as investors worry about the effects of slowing car sales.

The three biggest losers on the S&P 500 were all auto parts companies. Advance Auto Parts gave up $17.87, or 15.1 percent, to $100.54 and AutoZone slid $56.12, or 9.8 percent, to $515.59.

Car companies also fell, as Ford declined 25 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $11.31 while General Motors sagged 54 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $35.03. Automakers had rallied Monday after they reported their monthly sales.

Tesla lost $19.57, or 5.5 percent, to $333.05 as investors were disappointed with the company's second-quarter production and delivery totals.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped $1.62, or 3.4 percent, to 45.45 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank $1.45, or 2.9 percent, to $48.16 a barrel in London. U.S. crude reached an annual low in late June and then jumped 11 percent over the previous eight trading days.

Hess fell $1.90, or 4.2 percent, to $43.52 and Exxon Mobil shed $1.29, or 1.6 percent, to $80.81.

TECH RELIEF: Technology companies did relatively well, although they have taken sharp losses over the last month. Chinese e-commerce company Baidu rose $4.18, or 2.3 percent, to $184.15 and chipmaker Nvidia gained $3.76, or 2.7 percent, to $143.09. The companies said they will work together on a group of projects intended to bring artificial intelligence technology to cloud competing, autonomous cars and home assistants.

Elsewhere, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices jumped 62 cents, or 5.1 percent, to $12.77 and payment processor PayPal climbed $1.35, or 2.6 percent, to $54.22.

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE: Investors weren't much troubled by North Korea's first successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," inched higher as the U.S. and ally South Korea responded to the test by firing precision missiles into South Korean waters, and the United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.33 percent from 2.35 percent late Monday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 113.27 yen from 113.39 yen. The euro fell to $1.1333 from $1.1358.

OVERSEAS: The CAC 40 of France gained 0.3 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent as well. The FTSE 100 index in Britain added 0.2 percent. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3 percent while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent.

