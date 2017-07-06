LONDON (AP) " Britain's largest payment processing company has agreed to get taken over by U.S. rival Vantiv.

Worldpay, which allows businesses to accept credit cards and online payments, released a statement Wednesday saying the companies "reached an agreement in principle on the key terms of a potential merger" though no official offer has been made.

The announcement follows Worldpay's confirmation Tuesday that it was in takeover talks with both Cleveland-based Vantiv and JP Morgan, news that boosted their stock 28 percent.

The stock fell about 8 percent on Wednesday to 3.73 pounds ($4.82) per share.

Under the terms of the potential merger, Worldpay shareholders would receive a total value of 3.85 pounds per share.

The boards of Vantiv and Worldpay said they see "compelling strategic, commercial and financial rational" for merging.