WARSAW, Poland (AP) " Polish President Andrzej Duda says he and visiting U.S. President Donald Trump will hold talks on "very concrete issues" of security and economic cooperation.

Trump arrives in Warsaw Wednesday night and will hold meetings with Duda and other leaders and deliver a speech on Thursday, before traveling to a G-20 summit in Germany. Poland is hailing the visit as a huge success and confirmation of its European standing.

Duda said Wednesday on TVN24 that his talks with Trump will not be "some general talk about world security" but will tackle concrete issues like energy security for the region still dependent on gas and oil deliveries from Russia.

Duda said the visit will have a "historical character" and Trump's speech will be "not only for Poland but for the whole world."