TOKYO (AP) " Heavy rain following a recent typhoon has left a 93-year-old man dead and flooded many houses in southwestern Japan, causing thousands of people to evacuate and threatening to overflow rivers, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the man's body was found washed up on Wednesday. They believe he was swept away in flooding in Asakita, in Hiroshima prefecture.

Heavy rain continued in southern Japan late Wednesday, causing more flooding and threatening to bring landslides in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures.

Television footage showed muddy water in a swollen river in Fukuoka that was threatening to overflow at any time. Some rivers had already overflowed in nearby Oita, Ryutaro Fukui, a crisis management official in the city of Hita, told Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said Fukuoka and Oita were experiencing "unprecedented" amounts of rain that would continue through Thursday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of people were instructed to evacuate in the prefectures.

Typhoon Nanmadol had swept across Japan earlier this week, dumping heavy rain and flooding parts of the country.