President Donald Trump says he agrees that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but he is repeating his assertion that he believes "other countries" may have done the same.

Trump did not elaborate on which other countries he believes meddled in the 2016 election during his remarks in Warsaw, Poland Thursday.

He says "nobody really knows for sure."

He was speaking a day ahead of his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Trump also repeated his claims that former President Barack Obama knew that Russia was meddling in the election.

Trump says Obama "choked" and "did nothing" because he believed Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the election.