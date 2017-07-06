Sick of winter and the seemingly never-ending rise of capital city house prices?

For less than the price of an inner city studio apartment in Sydney, an entire tropical Queensland island could be all yours.

Wedge Island, just a kilometre south of the Whitsundays' Great Keppel Island, has just been slashed in price to AU$495,000 ($517,000) because its owners want a quick sale.

The 23-acre island sits five kilometres off the mainland north of Mackay, in an area where the average July maximum temperature is 21.4C and the average minimum is just below 12C.

It had been listed by agent Australian Islands for $850,000 ($887,000) but has been reduced for a quick sale by its owners, a group of friends from Queensland who reportedly used it as their own private party island.

While Wedge Island comes complete with boat mooring, rainwater tanks, a bio-toilet, gas hot water and generator for electricity, it does not yet have a house.

"The owner has created the magic on the island ready for new owners, who can take the island to the next level by building their island get away home," the listing says.

Selling agent Richard Vanhoff told Rockhampton's The Morning Bulletin the island had been listed for about 12 months and had recently been reduced to facilitate a sale.

"It was a party island for a group of single guys. They had a sort of golf course on the top and they used it for chipping, fishing and partying," he said.

"It was just party central for these boys and the reason they are selling is they are growing up a little bit, getting girlfriends and are spending more time elsewhere."

Vanhoff said while there had been plenty of inquiries, particularly from the southern states in the grip of winter, no offers had been made.

He said it presented a prime development opportunity, for either a private home or a tourist rest, subject to council approval.

"The waters are teeming with fish and crayfish. I'm told by the owner you have to hide behind a tree at times to bait your hook," he said.

"There are places to see on island, such as small private sandy beaches and water sports, diving, wake boarding or simply just exploring the island.

"The grasslands on the island are perfect for all social activities, or just looking out over the waters to the other islands whilst preparing evening meal or BBQ and drinking your favourite beverage whilst you watch the sunset on another amazing day in the Keppel's."