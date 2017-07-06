Lindsay Lohan has urged people to stop "bullying" Donald Trump after he offered to help terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star pledged her support for America's embattled president in a response to a tweet from a Trump supporter.

The original Twitter user was praising Mr Trump for his offer to help the 10-month-old little boy in Great Ormond Street Hospital, whose parents lost a legal battle for him to be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in the US.

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017





"For all you crybabies at CNN whining about Trump beating up your logo take a look at what a real Potus and man does," the original poster wrote, referring about a controversial tweet posted by Mr Trump attacking the US broadcaster.

The user shared a Breitbart article headlined: "President Donald J. Trump has backed the fight to save the critically ill British baby Charlie Gard..."

The Mean Girls actress replied to the tweet, saying: "THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA."





She later replied to another tweet saying the Trump family "are kind people". "As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?" she added.

Trump supporters praised the London-based actress for her tweets.

Everyone hates trump but he isn't all that bad and im glad Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out — PINNED (@sonhyvnwoo) July 5, 2017





Others, however, were not so pleased with her comments.

I absolutely believe that Lindsay Lohan was hacked, she couldn't work with refugees, learn the Quran, the Arabic AND support Trump. No way. — Tragic (@trashdri) July 5, 2017





Lohan has given mixed signals regarding her political allegiance. In February, she said: "He is the president - we have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him."

However, during the election campaign, she tweeted Hillary Clinton saying "I couldn't understand you more". After Trump's victory she tweeted "Retweet if you want a recount", a message she later deleted.

Lohan's warm words for the president could be considered surprising after crude comments Trump made about her in 2004 resurfaced during the election campaign.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Trump asked the shock jock what he thought of the former child star.

"I think she's hot," Stern replied.

"There's something there, right?," Trump said. "But you have to like freckles. I've seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles?"

Stern said he was not, before asking Trump if he could imagine "having sex" with Lohan.

"She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed," Trump said.

"How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"

A representative for Lohan criticised the comments at the time, Rolling Stone reported. "Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted."