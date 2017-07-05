A reporter was vomited on while covering a July 4th celebration on live television.

KTLA reporter Wendy Burch was on the scene for the annual Hermosa Beach Iron Man Tuesday morning.

The 'Iron Man' has competitors run one mile, paddle board one mile and must then chug a six-pack of beer - without vomiting - on July 4th.

After the competitors had already run and paddled their miles, Burch interviewed one competitor on the beach during the last part of the challenge on live television, the Daily Mail reported.

While Burch interviews him, they hear something happening to their right.

As they look over, the camera pans to a woman in a bikini kneeling on the ground and vomiting.

Smiling, Burch shouts, "It's getting ugly, it's getting ugly," before adding that the woman had been trying to finish her six-pack.

Burch then turns back to the man she had been interviewing before.

"It looks like you've been training for this for some time," she laughs.

"I've been training for this for about 25 years," he replies.

But in the middle of his response, someone from off-camera vomits all over the man, which hits Burch.

The moment the projectile hits the reporter, her face goes from smiling to horror and the live video cuts back to the studio where one anchor is covering her mouth and the other is grimacing.

When Burch came back on air later, she said: "We want to hope it was people throwing beer, but who knows."

Writing later on the Huffington Post, Burch said: "I grabbed a guy who appeared to be a spirited competitor, and from the evidence of his beer belly, had been clearly training for this event for years.

"My hope was that his broad... ah, erh... shoulders, could shield our morning viewers from the ups-and from what wasn't staying down-in this competition. What I didn't notice until later, is that he had a bullseye drawn on his back with the words 'puke here'. written in magic marker.

"And wouldn't you know it? Someone took him up on the offer right during the middle of my live report, much to the chagrin, of me, our anchors and anyone in Southern California who may have been eating breakfast at that very moment.'"

She also explained that while the anchors were trying to regain their composure, she assumed she was still live.

"So, for the better part of the next two minutes, i Just kept interviewing drunken people, while sudsy substances flew in the air and landed in my hair.

"Let's say, after that, it was a wrap."