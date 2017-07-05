SANAA, Yemen (AP) " Yemen's prime minister has warned rivals in the country's south against violence during rallies this week.

Ahmed Abu Dagher said Tuesday that any challenges to the internationally-recognized government of President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi would only serve the Shiite rebels who control northern Yemen.

Yemen's civil war is pitting the Houthi rebels against Hadi and a Saudi-led coalition, which has waged an air campaign against Houthis to restore Hadi to power. The United Arab Emirates is part of the coalition but also supports Hadi's rivals.

Hadi recently sacked UAE-backed officials in the southern city of Aden, including governor Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who has now called for rallies to commemorate the 1994 start of civil war.

Dagher warned rivals against exploiting the occasion, saying their dispute with Hadi is "heading to its peak."