Police responding to a noise complaint in North Carolina couldn't resist joining in on the fun.

"The officers got there and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, the cops are here. They're going to shut us down,' but they noticed the noise was fine. It was literally the sound of kids playing," public information officer Christina Hallingse told ABC News.

Called to a block party, officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee decided to embrace the occasion and take a turn on the slip 'n' slide set up by the neighbourhood.

Donning rubbish bags in an attempt to keep their uniforms dry, the officers were applauded by the watching crowd.

Advertisement

"When it's hot...and your [sic] responding to a street complaint...and there's a fun way to cool down...you take advantage of a giant slip and slide," the Asheville Police Department posted on Facebook.

"[The officers] had such good energy," said neighbour Travis Eagledove. "All the kids were loving it."