An aged care worker has been caught on video punching an elderly dementia patient 11 times in the face.

Georges Karam, 89, lay immobile in his bed at the Garry J Armstrong long term care home in Ottawa, Canada, when his support worker Jie Xiao began to abuse him.

Workers were told a video camera would be installed in the 89-year-old's room after his family became concerned about the number of unexplained injuries he suffered since moving into care two years ago.

In the footage Xiao can be seen growing increasingly frustrated as he changed Karam's diaper, forcibly pulling him back and forward before shoving him hard into the bed.

Upset at his treatment, Karam tries to swipe at his carer before Xiao punches him in the face 11 times.

Xiao leaves the room before returning to taunt the elderly patient while tucking him under the sheets.

When Karam's grandson Daniel Nassrallah checked on his grandfather, he was horrified to see what he found on the camera.

"I literally stood up and fell down, my legs gave way because I didn't know how to respond to this," he told the Ottawa Citizen.

The camera was installed by the family of the senior after they could not get answers to questions about his care. Photo / Ottawa Citizen

"We have a camera on him, and even that doesn't deter him. To me, that's mind blowing.

"This is torture, this is punishment, this is cruel treatment."

Nassrallah alerted family members before making his way to the facility, dialling police on the way.

Georges Karam, 89, was repeatedly struck in the face. Photo / Ottawa Citizen

Last Tuesday, Xiao pleaded guilty to assault. A sentencing hearing is expected to be held later this year.

The attack has left Karam fearful.

"He begs us to protect him. Literally the translation is: 'I beg you, I beg at your feet, please don't leave me, please protect me, something's not right,'" said Nassrallah.