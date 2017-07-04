The U.S. Army and South Korean military responded to North Korea's launch with their own exercise of missiles, launching them Tuesday into South Korean territorial waters along the country's eastern coastline, U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement. The launches were directly in response to "North Korea's destabilising and unlawful actions," Pacific Command said.

The Army used its Army Tactical Missile System and South Korea used its Hyunmoo Missile II, which can be deployed rapidly and provide "deep strike precision capability, Pacific Command said.

"The South Korean-U.S. military alliance "remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Asia-Pacific," Pacific Command said. "The U.S. commitment to the Defense of the [Republic of Korea] in the face of threats is ironclad."

Earlier Tuesday, North Korea launched a missile that flew higher and remained in the air longer than previous attempts, enough to reach all of Alaska, experts said, in a milestone for North Korea's weapons program.

Advertisement

The Army describes the missiles it used as long-range, all-weather guided missiles. They are designed to be precise in nature, and can be used beyond the range of artillery and rockets.