An Australian man who raped three children including his daughter when she was a toddler has had his jail term reduced.

The man argued in at the Western Australia Supreme Court of Appeal that his crimes should not be "in the worst category of offences" and had his sentence reduced by three years.

The man sexually abused his 2-year-old daughter, raped a 13-year-old and abused his partner's son who was aged between seven and nine, reports The West Australian.

Claiming he did not remember the attacks due to methamphetamine use, the man sexually abused his young daughter both physically and orally 12 times between April and October in 2014.

Advertisement

The WA Supreme Court of Appeal heard that the young girl was not injured in the attacks and there was no evidence that she remembered them.

The man also used his phone to record the attacks.

He also performed two sexual acts on the son of his partner when he was left alone with him and raped the daughter of a family friend.

With his sentence reduced the man will be free in 2027.