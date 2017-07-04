A desperate father went undercover in a bikie gang to get close to his daughter who had fallen in love with the leader.

Steve Pattman spent two years trying to talk his daughter Chloe, 19, into coming home after she fell in love with Ali Bilal, president of the Australian Capital Territory chapter of the Rebels bikie gang, the Daily Mail reports.

When that failed he decided to join the gang to get close to her and Bilal, buying a Harley Davidson to look the part, and a gun for protection.

The desperate father left his landscaping career and had his son Chris join him as they fully integrated themselves into the gang.

"I could either do nothing and just watch her end up where - how creative can your mind be - where does she end up?" Pattman said on Australian news show A Current Affair.

"Or I can join the Rebels and get this man close and that's exactly what I did."

After remaining in the gang for three years the father and son ran out of patience and left.

Steve Pattman then found himself caught in a confrontation with a man outside his home and snapped.

× Chloe Pattman and Ali Bilal. Photo / A Current Affair Chloe Pattman and Ali Bilal. Photo / A Current Affair

According to court documents Chris Pattman handed has father a gun which he fired just centimetres from the man's head, injuring him.

"I found myself in situations where I thought 'what the hell have I got myself into'," Steve Pattman told A Current Affair.

Fearing for their lives the father and son fled into the bush for 12 months.

"How far do you go to protect your daughter?" Pattman said.

He pleaded guilty to an act of endangering life and unauthorised use of a prohibited firearm.

Pattman claims Bilal has since told him he's left the gang and he and Chloe are still together.