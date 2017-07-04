NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " Tourism in Newark? It's happening.

A company called Have You Met Newark? has taken more than 2,000 visitors on walking tours and bar crawls. Tour company founder Emily Manz points out everything, from Nasto's ice cream parlor, made famous in an episode of "The Sopranos," to a church, St. Stephan's, featured in the movie "War of the Worlds."

And in August, the "100 Things to Do Before You Die" series will publish a Newark guidebook written by Lauren Craig, who calls herself the city's "glambassador."

This summer also marks 50 years since Newark was scarred by riots. But officials say the city is ready for visitors as part of a comeback. The Newark Museum, Military Park and Portuguese food in the Ironbound district are among the city's top attractions.