TRENTON, N.J. (AP) " The Latest on Chris Christie's trip to a state beach shuttered because of the state government shutdown (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's top deputy, who is running to succeed him as governor, says his use of a beach at a state park closed to the public because of the government shutdown is "beyond words."

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Monday lashed out at Christie, saying she wouldn't be "sitting on the beach" if taxpayers also didn't have access to state beaches.

The GOP governor was photographed by NJ Advance Media on the beach at Island State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor.

Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy also weighed in Monday, calling on Christie to get off the beach and get back to work.

9 a.m.

Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

The Republican governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.

Christie tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia on Monday he had earlier said he planned to be at the state-owned governor's beach house regardless of whether there was a shutdown. He says New Jersey "has beaches for 120 miles" so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.

When asked about the public outcry about his beach day, he responded, "I'm sorry they're not the governor."