Dashcam footage has captured the dramatic moment a confused elderly woman crashed her car into another vehicle twice before smashing into a house.

A motorist called Tyler was driving in Sydney on Saturday when the woman smashed into his car after failing to give way.

After initially hitting Tyler's car, the driver then did a 360-degree turn, T-boning the same car before driving off into a house.

According to Tyler, the woman was "confused".

"Sadly the cam lost power from the impact because what it doesn't show is that she came back around and T-Boned us setting off the side airbag and ensuring our car was written off," he wrote on Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"She then kept on the accelerator, pushed ours out of the way and kept going into a house."

Separate footage from a different view confirmed the second smash and showed the complete accident.

The two videos have been viewed over 200,000 times since being posted on Sunday.