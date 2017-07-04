US politicians are so seriously concerned about President Donald Trump's sanity they are making a plan that could see him removed from the White House over it.

A group of Democrats has put forward a bill to propose a committee that could declare Mr Trump "incapacitated" and remove him from office.

The increasing level of concern over the deteriorating situation in the White House comes as questions have been raised over the President's state of mind following a series of bizarre and even aggressive tweets.

Trump at the weekend shared a violent video in which he was shown wrestling to the ground and repeatedly striking a man whose face was covered by a CNN logo.

This followed a series of personal attacks on a female journalist, and railing against the MSNBC breakfast program she hosts.

In another tweet, the President conceded his use of social media was "not presidential", but declared a new term for his style: "MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL."

Other have declared it crazy, unusual, and concerning, and are making moves to use his unusual behaviour to end the celebrity businessman-turned-politician's presidential term.

Even before the president was elected, discussions over whether Trump could be removed from office was a popular discussion among commentators who weren't big Trump fans, but always a hypothetical one.

Now a radical alternative is in the works, and some politicians are convinced it could not only lead to a huge historic change, but that it's essential to have on the table.

At least 25 Democrats are backing a bill that would create a congressional oversight commission - a group with the power to declare the president "incapacitated" and lead to his removal from office if the committee decided he was not fit for the role.

The bill refers to an obscure part of the Constitution that provides for provides for a president's replacement if he "becomes disabled" and can't or won't resign.

It's an unlikely scenario, but one that at least 25 Democrats are pushing for.





Leading the charge is Jamie Raskin, a former constitutional law professor who reportedly believes he may have found a way around having to convince the vice president and cabinet to make the first move.

As written in Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, the vice president would have to be the one to pull the trigger. With the backing of a majority of cabinet, Vice President Mike Pence could "discharge the powers and duties of his office" and take over.

But the Amendment also states that rather than Cabinet, the group that determines the president's incapacity can be "such other body as Congress may by law provide".

According to Yahoo, late last week - hours after Trump tweeted a series of personal attacks on Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski - Raskin emailed colleagues asking them to back a bill to introduce the committee.

In the email, he reportedly said support for the measure was of "enduring importance to the security of our nation".

In a subsequent interview with Yahoo, Raskin made the case for keeping a watch on the President's mental health, as well as his Twitter feed.

He described the President's record, since January, as "a bizarre litany of events and outbursts".

"I assume every human being is allowed one or two errant and seemingly deranged tweets," Raskin said.

"The question is whether you have a sustained pattern of behaviour that indicates something is seriously wrong.

"The question is, where are we going to be in six months, 12 months, 18 months from now? The presidency is considered extremely stressful for people with the strongest mental health. We need to be prepared for all eventualities."

× US President Donald Trump. Photo/AP US President Donald Trump. Photo/AP

Raskin's office is continuing to seek support for the bill.

Discussion around the President's mental health has sparked concern among advocates and support groups.

In her first day on the job at CEO of Australian mental organisation Beyond Blue, former prime minister Julia Gillard said turning the conversation around Trump's performance to mental health was dangerous.

"I would worry that a charge of being mentally ill ended up being thrown around as an insult," she told ABC's Lateline on Monday.

"I know that some people in the US, some commentators are not proffering that analysis by way of insult, they are actually saying it because they are genuinely concerned.

"From the outside I think it is very difficult to judge someone else's mental health.

Gillard called for caution, but seemed to concede the president's mental state would remain in focus for as long as Trump continues to behave in the style he has labelled "modern day presidential".

"I do think if President Trump continues with some of the tweeting et cetera that we've seen, that this will be the dialogue," she said.