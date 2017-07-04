A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport and charged with sexual assault after allegedly molesting two teenagers on a flight.

Adam Pitcher was handcuffed to his seat by staff after allegedly damaging the plane's toilets and assaulting two fellow passengers in an alcohol-fuelled rampage on the Air Canada flight from Toronto to London.

The 36-year-old from Canada was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers waiting for him at Heathrow around 5.30am last Wednesday, according to Daily Mail.

Crew members and some passengers aboard Flight AC856 were questioned as witnesses.

Pitcher was charged with sexual assault on a female over the age of 16, sexual assault on a male over the age of 16, damaging an aircraft and being drunk on an aircraft.

A police spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man who was arrested on an inbound flight into Heathrow Airport at around 5.35hrs on Wednesday, 28 June has now been charged.

"Adam Pitcher, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday 29 June.

"He was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 27 July."

Air Canada confirmed the passenger "had to be restrained".