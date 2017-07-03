On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture," said Asadi, who drew the cartoon using a stylus pen over two weeks.
Two of the four Americans who submitted cartoons also won awards for their works.
American Robert Jones Clayont's cartoon shows two issues of Time's Person of the Year, one with Trump on the cover and the other with Adolf Hitler. In the cartoon, Trump says to Hitler: "It's a great honor". Hitler responds "Ja".
Last year, the organizers of the contest held a Holocaust cartoon contest.
The organizers said that the Holocaust contest was meant to highlight double standards in the West when it comes to free speech, and not to cast doubt on the genocide.
The contest took place as tensions continue to escalate between Tehran and Washington.
When Trump took office, he promised to end the Iran nuclear deal, calling it the "worst deal ever negotiated". He then put the country "on notice" after they conducted a ballistic missile test in February.
After being showcased in Iran, a selection of the contest submissions will be showcased at exhibitions in Iran and 11 other countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.