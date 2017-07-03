A Trump cartoon contest was held in Iran on Monday, and the winning image shows the American president wearing a jacket of $100 bills while drooling over a pile of books.

The winning cartoon also shows Trump's hair in the style of flames, with smoke plumes in the shape of the continents in the background, according to Daily Mail.

The organizers of the International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest, which was held in Tehran, say they received 1,614 submissions from 74 countries - including four artist from the U.S.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was an Iranian man who won. Hadi Asadi took home $1,500 in prize money.

"I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture," said Asadi, who drew the cartoon using a stylus pen over two weeks.

Two of the four Americans who submitted cartoons also won awards for their works.

American Robert Jones Clayont's cartoon shows two issues of Time's Person of the Year, one with Trump on the cover and the other with Adolf Hitler. In the cartoon, Trump says to Hitler: "It's a great honor". Hitler responds "Ja".

Above a work of art by an Italian artist. Photo/Getty Images

Last year, the organizers of the contest held a Holocaust cartoon contest.

The organizers said that the Holocaust contest was meant to highlight double standards in the West when it comes to free speech, and not to cast doubt on the genocide.

The contest took place as tensions continue to escalate between Tehran and Washington.



When Trump took office, he promised to end the Iran nuclear deal, calling it the "worst deal ever negotiated". He then put the country "on notice" after they conducted a ballistic missile test in February.

After being showcased in Iran, a selection of the contest submissions will be showcased at exhibitions in Iran and 11 other countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.