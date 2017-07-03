Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A police official said the crash is believed to be "operator error" in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesman David Procopio said 10 people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables.

Procopio said there was "no information that suggests the crash was intentional".

- AP