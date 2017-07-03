NEW YORK (AP) " For those in search of jobs in America's biggest city, the offer was enticing: Work as a deckhand on New York's new fleet of sleek ferries. No maritime experience is necessary " only a high-school diploma, people skills and ambition for advancement.

About 80 deckhands will be in action by August. Many are already working on the first wave of what will eventually be a 20-boat, six-route fleet linking Manhattan with waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Three routes are already in service.

In weeks of training, novices learn to help dock a ferry, and ensure passenger and crew safety.

Hornblower, the company that operates the city-owned ferries, was looking specifically for deckhands with ambition, noting that some of the company's top executives also rose from the humblest of jobs.