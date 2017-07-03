TOP STORIES:

SOC--CONFED CUP FINAL

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia " World champion Germany's experimental team takes on South American champion Chile in the final of the Confederations Cup, the dress rehearsal for the 2018 World Cup. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 2030 GMT.

SOC--CONFED CUP-THIRD PLACE

Advertisement

MOSCOW " Portugal plays Mexico in a meeting of the European and North American champions in the third place game on the final day of the Confederations Cup. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos. By 1430 GMT.

BOX--PACQUIAO-HORN

BRISBANE, Australia " It went all the way and ended in a contentiously bitter loss, the opposite of what Manny Pacquiao's handlers predicted for his WBO welterweight world title fight against Jeff Horn. By John Pye. SENT: 989 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

Andy Murray begins the defense of his Wimbledon title against an opponent who says he finds tennis rather boring and does his best to be an entertainer, on the court and off. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

WITH:

" TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

LIEGE, Belgium " Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage. SENT: 96 words - will be updated.

GLF--FRENCH OPEN

GUYANCOURT, France " Swedish golfer Alexander Bjork and Peter Uihlein of the United States head into the final round of the French Open level at 8 under. Belgian Thomas Pieters is a shot behind with Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan, promising a tense finish on the Gof National course. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 1900 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois " Danielle Kang and Chella Choi are tied for the lead at 10 under heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Jiyai Shin is alone in third at 8 under, and defending champion Brooke Henderson was another stroke back. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

ALSO:

" BKN--FREE AGENCY " Day 1: Curry gets huge deal, Hayward hears Heat sales pitch. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 882 words, photos.

" CAR--NASCAR-DAYTONA " Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 825 words.

" CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE " Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI. SENT: 320 words.

" RGU--BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND-WILLIAMS " All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams banned for 4 weeks. SENT: 576 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.