By Danny Boyle

A McLaren supercar that can reach speeds of 200mph was reduced to a twisted wreckage when it crashed on a country road and burst into flames.

The two occupants of the McLaren 570S had a lucky escape, walking away with only minor injuries after the smash in Wiltshire, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The orange supercar, costing from £145,300 ($258,000), hit a house and telegraph pole near Trowbridge early on Sunday.

Supercar was reduced to wreckage. Photo / Trowbridge Fire Station.

Images from the fire service showed the blackened remains of the sports car buried beneath a collapsed brick wall.

The car's original orange paintwork could be seen on fragments of the wreckage.

The driver and passenger managed to get out of the McLaren before it caught ablaze. They were described as "walking wounded".

Three fire crews tackled the blaze just off the A350 in Heywood, while a heavy rescue unit was used to support the damaged house.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were sent to the scene shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, arriving to find the two occupants already out of the car.

In a statement, it said: "Crews from Trowbridge Fire Station attended an incident involving a McLaren that crashed into a building on Yarnbrook Road.

Smoke from crash scene. Photo / Trowbridge Fire Station

"Crews found the occupants had been released prior to their arrival and the vehicle was alight. Fire was extinguished and made safe."

The McLaren 570S has a maximum speed of 203.8mph and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph