German police say there were "multiple" fatalities after a bus crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria and burst into flames.

Bavarian police said on Twitter tonight that "multiple passengers on the bus were killed" in the early-morning crash.

They did not provide details, but had previously said 17 people were missing.Another 31 were injured, some seriously.

Authorities said that forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle.

Advertisement

The accident took place around 7am local time when the bus rear-ended the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, near the Czech border.

The highway remained closed on both sides for hours.

- AP