New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent part of yesterday lounging with his family on a beach at a state park he ordered closed to the public amid a government shutdown that showed little sign of ending.

The unpopular Republican governor, whose family was using the state residence at Island Beach State Park for the weekend, said later at a news conference in Trenton that he flew on a state helicopter to the residence.

"That's where my family is sleeping so that's where I'll sleep," he said.

"When I have a choice between sleeping with my family or sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is."

Advertisement

× New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family were pictured sunning themselves on a beach that was closed to the public. Photo /AP New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family were pictured sunning themselves on a beach that was closed to the public. Photo /AP

The Governor was photographed by NJ.com sitting with his family on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton, where he worked without result to end the shutdown.

During the news conference, Christie was asked if he had got any sun that day, to which he said he didn't, NJ.com reported.

The Governor's spokesman agreed that Christie didn't get any sun; he said Christie was wearing a baseball hat.

Christie defended his use of the state property during the shutdown that affected the public, which is being kept out of state parks with signs blaming Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, saying: "That's the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have the residence."

× New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Photo / AP New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Photo / AP

Christie said that he's "frustrated" by the shutdown and is open to making a deal to reopen government.

Few lawmakers were around the statehouse yesterday, and Christie said that unless he sent state police to retrieve them he could not force them to be there.

Christie, for at least the second time, referred to himself as "Mr Reasonable" and said he would consider the Democratic budget along with legislation to overhaul the state's biggest health insurer.