An Australian surgeon who was kidnapped in Mali last year has been pictured in a proof of life video released by al-Qaeda.

Dr Kenneth Elliott is pictured in the video along with five other foreign hostages.

The recently formed Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen - associated with al-Qaeda - issued the video on Saturday on Telegram, an organisation that monitors jihadist communication, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

The video was released ahead of the French president's arrival in the West African country for an anti-terror summit.

Advertisement

It shows Dr Elliott along with Stephen McGowan of South Africa, Iulian Ghergut of Romania, Beatrice Stockly of Switzerland, Gloria Cecilia Narvaez of Colombia and Sophie Petronin of France.

Dr Elliott and his wife Jocelyn, both in their eighties, were seized in the north of the country, near the Mali and Niger borders last year, where they had lived for more than four decades and ran a medical clinic.

Mrs Elliot was released in early February, but her 82-year-old husband was not.

Originally from Perth, Dr Elliott has lived in Burkina Faso since 1972. After he and his wife were kidnapped, residents of Djibo, the town where they worked, called for their release.

"No genuine negotiations have begun to rescue your children," a narrator on the proof of life video says.

The narrator also mentions the recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that Petronin "is hoping that the new French president will come to her rescue."

Macron said he welcomed the first sign of life for several months from Petronin. "These people are nothing," he said of the extremists.

× The Australian surgeon and his wife Jocelyn were kidnapped by jihadists in Burkina Faso in 2016. Photo / Facebook The Australian surgeon and his wife Jocelyn were kidnapped by jihadists in Burkina Faso in 2016. Photo / Facebook

"They are terrorists, thugs and assassins. And we will put all of our energies into eradicating them."

Macron met with heads of state from five nations across Africa's Sahel region on Sunday to build support for a new 5000-strong multinational force meant to counter extremists there.

Deadly attacks in recent years in countries once considered relatively safe have alarmed the international community.

In March, a video announced the creation of Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen from a merger of three extremist groups: the al-Qaida-linked al-Mourabitoun, Ansar Dine and al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen claimed responsibility for last month's attack on a resort area popular with foreigners outside Mali's capital that killed at least five people.

A number of the hostages in Mali have been held for years.

Of the six shown in the video, McGowan was the earliest seized, abducted in 2011 from a hostel in Timbuktu.

Narvaez, a nun, was the most recently seized, abducted in February near the border with Burkina Faso.

The video comes after Sweden's government on Monday announced the release of Johan Gustafsson, who was held by Islamic extremists in Mali for six years.

- AP