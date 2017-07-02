A United passenger jet has caught fire during a landing at Denver Airport, with only the quick response of emergency crews preventing a major incident.

The left engine of the Bombardier jet was noticed to be alight while on landing approach.

The pilot notified Denver Airport of the emergency and set the aircraft down, coming to a quick halt on the runway to evacuate passengers.

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017





Passengers reportedly said the flames were spreading fast as the aircraft came to an urgent halt.

Pictures and video circulating on social media show the engine in flames, with burning fluids dripping to the tarmac below.

United flight #UA5869 took off from Aspen at 1:45pm local and landed at 2:20 pm USMT at Denver International Airport.